A Millionaire Accused Of Murder Has Sold His Sydney Mansion For $38.5M

The view from the pool (Photo: Supplied)

Ronald Medich, the millionaire property developer accused of murdering his former business partner Michael McGurk, has sold a palatial Sydney mansion for $38.5 million according to The Australian.

The Point Piper property had been on the market for several years, according to the report, and Medich and his wife — who have now separated — originally wanted as much as $55 million for the property.

The report, by Lisa Allen, says the buyer has not been disclosed, but that they are Australian.

Medich goes on trial next August over McGurk’s 2009 murder. His childhood friend Lucky Gattellari has already pleaded guilty over his involvement in the killing, and said in court he was paid $250,000 in cash taken from a safe in the house.

McGurk was gunned down in the driveway of his Northern Sydney home. Medich has pleaded not guilty.

There’s more here.

