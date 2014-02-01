'A Million Ways To Die In The West' Trailer Shows How Wild Seth MacFarlene's West Will Be

“The American west is a terrible place and time. Everything out here, that’s not you, wants to kill you,” Seth MacFarlane says in the first trailer for “A Million Ways to Die in the West.”

That’s how life is for MacFarlane, who co-wrote, directed, and stars in the upcoming wild, wild western that takes place in 1882 Arizona.

The trailer shows off the film’s A-list cast from Charlize Theron and Liam Neeson to Sarah Silverman and Amanda Seyfried, but also has enough death, violence, and salty old west language to make it restricted and NSFW, so be warned!

The film comes out guns blazin’ in theatres on May 30th.

