A Miami Investor Just Bought This Incredibly Gorgeous And Exotic Mansion For $14.3 Million

Paul Cejas, a Miami businessman who runs PLC Investments, just picked up this exotic, Moroccan-styled mansion for $14.3 million from shoe designer Donald Pliner, according to the Wall Street Journal.



The mansion itself sits on nearly an acre of land on Star Island—the area has been home to celebrities such as Rosie O’Donnell and Shaq.

Cejas also has another distinction those in finance might be more familiar with—he sold his old house to hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert for nearly $40 million.

His new abode’s price tag is much humbler than his old place, but from the photos it looks just as extravagent. The house has 4 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms and a saltwater pool.

