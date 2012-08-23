A Miami BBQ Joint Has Banned NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The sign posted at a new Miami Brother Jimmy’s BBQ

Photo: @ALLIN1PRO/Twitter

No ribs for you, Roger Goodell.A Brother Jimmy’s BBQ joint in Miami has banned the NFL commissioner, putting big signs in its windows that feature Goodell’s face and declare “DO NOT SERVE THIS MAN” (via @ALLIN1PRO).



Apparently, the Miami restaurant outpost is partially owned by Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma, who has some beef with Goodell and the NFL—he’s currently battling them in court over a season-long suspension he received in May over a “bounty program” the Saints supposedly ran between 2009 and 2011.

Vilma co-owns the restaurant, which opened earlier this month, with Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams, Panthers linebacker Jon Beason, all of whom are University of Miami alums, according to USA Today.

DON’T MISS: The Ultimate List Of Restaurants Owned By Celebrities >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.