A Metropolitan Museum Guard Shot Himself In The Leg By Accident

Photo: Stephen Z on Flickr

NY1 News reports that a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning his weapon. Sources told the website that the incident occurred inside a locker room and the guard was not seriously injured. He is being treated at Cornell Medical centre.



According to Met spokesman Harold Holzer, “guards are not allowed to take their guns home and service them in the basement,” DNAinfo.com reports.

