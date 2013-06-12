A Menu Listing 'Julia Gillard Kentucky Fried Quail' Was Used At A Liberal Party Fundraiser

Photo:

This has been confirmed as a photo of a menu that greeted guests at a fund-raiser for Federal Liberal candidate Mal Brough.

It described Australia’s Prime Minister Julia Gillard — who had only yesterday made a speech against misogyny — like this:

Julia Gillard Kentucky Fried Quail – Small Breasts, Huge Thighs & A Big Red Box

Her speech yesterday had even been questioned by Labor MPs, and was painted by The Coalition as desperate political point-scoring.

Though today Australian Workers Union leader and Gillard backer Paul Howes tweeted what many Australian’s may now agree with: That the menu, used at a dinner earlier this year, proved her right.

The irony of course is that Mal Brough and @JoeHockey have proven the PM right despite the LNP's howls of outrage over the last 12 hours. — Paul Howes (@howespaul) June 12, 2013





According to the Australian Financial Review Opposition Leader Tony Abbott condemned the menu, but said Brough’s pre-selection would “absolutely not” be in question.

The menu also made fun of Kevin Rudd, with an item at the $1000-per-head dinner listed as: “Rudd’s a goose foie gras”,

A note also warns “please ensure you eat up all your greens before they take over completely”.

Brough has said Sorry, but Rudd today it was only since he’d been caught out, adding that he is a seasoned politician who would have known what was going on, according to The Fin.

“He knew what he was doing, he got sprung, he got found out and he’s trying to run away.”

