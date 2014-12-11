A Melbourne Restaurant Has Been Attacked By Arsonists Twice In A Month

Republica restaurant in Melbourne has been attacked by arsonists for a second time in a month.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant at the St Kilda Sea Baths just before 4:00am, where they were able to contain the blaze to the ground floor of the two-storey building, before bringing the fire under control.

The damage bill is estimated to be about $40,000.

Police are treating the incident as suspicious after they found the front door smashed in.

The fire comes just four weeks after three people were spotted throwing molotov cocktails at the restaurant, which resulted in a fire that caused $50,000 damage.

Detectives are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.

Here are some photos from the scene this morning.

St Kilda beachside restaurant, Republica attacked for the second time this year. Arson chemists on the way @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/Zc7Qe84I2y — Seb Costello (@SebCostello9) December 10, 2014

St Kilda bayside restaurant Republica has been firebombed for the second time in around a month. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/CQMrESroof — Andrew Nelson (@Andrew_Nelson9) December 10, 2014

What appears to be a molten petrol can, in the courtyard of St Kilda restaurant, Republica @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/ONg6ty0EIh — Seb Costello (@SebCostello9) December 10, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.