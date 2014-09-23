A Melbourne Man Who Threatened PM Tony Abbott Has Been Shot Dead, Two Counter Terrorism Police Stabbed

An 18-year-old man who allegedly threatened Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott was shot dead in the outer Melbourne suburb of Endeavour Hills just before 8pm Tuesday night.

The man had been asked to attend a police station in the suburb as part of an ongoing investigation and was outside when an altercation occurred with two officers from the joint counter terrorism taskforce and they were stabbed around 7.45pm.

One officer fatally shot the man. Both police were taken to hospital and are both in a stable condition.

Homicide Squad detectives are on scene and will investigate the incident on behalf of the Coroner.

The ABC is reporting the man had recently had his passport cancelled.

More to come.

