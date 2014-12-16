A Melbourne Driver Five Times Over The Limit Was So Drunk It Was The Same Strength As Surgical Anaesthetic

Source: Facebook

A 30-year-old Victorian man caught drink driving in West Melbourne on Monday afternoon was more than five times over the legal limit .

Melbourne Highway Patrol were called to Lloyd Street after a Toyota Echo had veered off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier around 4.45pm.

The unlicensed driver had a positive breath test at the scene and was taken back to a police station where he blew 0.34%.

Medical authorities say that at 0.30%, people have little comprehension of where they are and may pass out suddenly. At 0.35% blood alcohol, a coma is possible and it’s the level of surgical anaesthesia.

Police are planning to charge the Yarraville man on summons with drink driving, and careless and unlicensed driving.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.