A Megamall Backed By The Mormon Church Is Opening Next Week In Salt Lake City

It’s a risky venture building a megamall these days. But a new one set to open next week in Salt Lake City is expected to do quite well.The City Creek centre is jointly backed by Taubman centres, Inc. and the Mormon church, with a big investment from the latter (no pun intended), reports Kris Hudson in The Wall Street Journal.



The mall has already leased out 92 per cent of its retail space, with tenants like Macy’s, Tiffany & Co., and the Gap.

What’s more, Hudson writes, City Creek is located right across the street from Mormon headquarters and features a creek similar to the one Mormon settlers lived off of.

