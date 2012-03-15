A Megamall Backed By The Mormon Church Is Opening Next Week In Salt Lake City

Matthew Kassel
city creek

Photo: Courtesy of Taubman

It’s a risky venture building a megamall these days. But a new one set to open next week in Salt Lake City is expected to do quite well.The City Creek centre is jointly backed by Taubman centres, Inc. and the Mormon church, with a big investment from the latter (no pun intended), reports Kris Hudson in The Wall Street Journal.

The mall has already leased out 92 per cent of its retail space, with tenants like Macy’s, Tiffany & Co., and the Gap.

What’s more, Hudson writes, City Creek is located right across the street from Mormon headquarters and features a creek similar to the one Mormon settlers lived off of.

The mall will open next Thursday, March 22.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

It is 700,000 square feet.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Areas of the creek are heated to hold rainbow trout.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

It is estimated that the mall cost $420 million to $560 million to build.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The Mormon church financed the mall without a mortgage.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

It's estimated that 12 million to 15 million shoppers a year will visit the mall.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

111 apartments are also inside.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The fountains were designed by the same company that did the Bellagio's in Las Vegas.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Do you prefer your malls secular?

