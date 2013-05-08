What It's Like To Eat 7 Courses At The New Best Restaurant In The World [PHOTOS]

Move over, Noma — El Celler de Can Roca is the new Best Restaurant in the World.



The restaurant in Girona, Spain took the top spot on The 2013 World’s 50 Best list, released by Restaurant magazine. It was praised for its artistic parade of courses, superb wine selection, and mind-blowing desserts.

Of course, El Celler is no stranger to The World’s 50 Best list. This is its eighth year in the top 50, and it took home second place in 2011 and 2012.

The Catalan, family-owned restaurant has been serving modern Spanish cuisine since it opened in 1986. The three Roca brothers, who run the critically-acclaimed establishment, split their duties between the kitchen and front of house.

The restaurant currently holds three Michelin stars, and has been compared to the former number one world restaurant El Bulli, which also served Catalan cuisine until it closed in 2011.

Flickr user Encantadisimo was lucky enough to dine at El Celler in 2011 and again in 2013. He shared pictures of his most recent experience with Business Insider, where he and a companion shared the “Menú Degustació de Classics,” a seven-course tasting menu with the restaurant’s most beloved dishes.

With the wine pairing, the meal cost $248 per person.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.