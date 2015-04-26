Heartbreaking images of historic sites in Nepal reduced to rubble

A UNESCO World Heritage Site in Nepal’s capital city has been completely destroyed following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit the country early Saturday morning, killing over 1,400 people and levelling buildings throughout the country.

The massive earthquake reduced the historic Durbar Square to rubble on Saturday, leaving what was once “Nepal’s Pride” and a UNESCO designated World Heritage Site in utter ruin.

Emergency workers are still scrambling to rescue people trapped under the debris.

ABC News Australia reporter Siobhan Heanue captured a particularly dramatic scene at Durbar Square hours after the quake hit:

I took these photos an hour apart. Was wandering when quake demolished temples before my eyes. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/RYtIZI4725

— Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) April 25, 2015

A historic tower built in the 19th century in Kathmandu also collapsed, trapping at least 50 people, Nepal media reported. The Dharara Tower, built in 1832, had been open to visitors for the last 10 years and had a viewing balcony on its eighth floor.

Getty A before and after photo of Dharahara Tower in Nepal.

The Nepalese city ofKathmandu, the epicentre of the quake,is home to ancient, wooden Hindu temples. Photographs posted online showed buildings left in rubble, large cracks along roads, and residents sitting in the street holding babies.

Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters People carry the body of a victim from a damaged house after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015.

Vasanthapura Square, aKathmandu neighbourhoodwith temples that were built in the 11th century, suffered severe damage as well.

Reuters Rescue workers search for bodies as a stretcher is kept ready after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015.

“Oh my God, the entire Vasanthapura is in rubble,”Kashish Das Shrestha, a photographer,told The New York Times.

