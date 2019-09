Everyone is shocked and saddened by the news that CNBC anchor Mark Haines has passed away.



His Squawk On The Street with Erin Burnett was brilliant. He will be remembered, in part, for his teary goodbye to his former partner when she left the network a few weeks ago.

Watch the emotional goodbye between Mark Haines and Erin Burnett below:

