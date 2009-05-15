A Map Of The Chrysler Dealership Shutdowns

Zero Hedge created this fantastic map of the initial round of Chrysler dealer shutdowns. Every dot represents an automotive dealer that Chrysler disclosed today will be made redundant. An interactive version of the map can be accessed here. As you can see, the worst of the pain will be focused east of the Missouri River.

The hardest hit states will be (via Zero Hedge):

Pennsylvania: 53

Ohio: 47

Texas: 45

Illinois: 43

Michigan: 40

California: 31

New Jersey: 30

Florida: 29

New York: 26

