A team of scientists created one of the most innovative maps of the human brain ever seen. Considering that we know so little about the brain, these new images could lead to major discoveries and medical breakthroughs.

Produced by Ben Tumin. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.