A Man Left This Advice For Women In Tech Who Are Tired Of Getting Hit On

Last week, Forbes posted an article written by an anonymous woman who says she’s been hit on by multiple venture capitalists while trying to raise money for her startup. The article prompted an interesting conversation on anonymous app Secret that’s currently 147 comments long.

“Which male VCs tend to hit on female founders and trick them into dates?” the poster wanted to know.

Out of all 147 comments, only a handful actually dropped names. Most offered thoughts on why men sometimes act inappropriately toward women in tech, and what types of situations to avoid. They also recommended spreading the word about sketchy investors in person, rather than online, to avoid libel lawsuits.

“I’m a female VC and this used to happen to me pretty much every day,” the second commenter said. “Don’t want to name names. Just don’t meet with investors if they only say they can meet for drinks or after 6.”

One interesting comment was written by someone who says they’re a man and ignored the initial question altogether.

Instead, this person offered advice for how to navigate the currently crummy, gender-skewed situation in Silicon Valley, at least until things change: only worry about what you can control, and don’t put up with inappropriate behaviour. It’s a decent temporary solution anyhow, and good life advice in general. You can’t control other people, but you can control yourself.

“Man here. Look. Control your environment. Own your emotions. Don’t do things you don’t want to do. Make excuses to leave. Don’t take shit. You can’t completely control everyone else, but you can out life effort into controlling the time of day, the location, whether alcohol is consumed, how close you sit to others, and her variables. Buck up. Own your shit. Otherwise you’re basically just accepting behaviour you don’t like in the hopes of someone giving you cash, and then complaining about it in secret.”

See Also: Here’s how one female founder was able to stop getting hit on by investors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.