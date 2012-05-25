A Manhattan Lawyer Sued His Spa For $100K When It Stopped Serving Yogurt

Photo: janineomg via Flickr

A personal injury lawyer has lost his battle against a fancy spa over his free breakfast, the New York Daily News reported Wednesday.Katz reportedly asked for $100,000 in damages in New York state court in a suit filed in November. He claimed The Setai Club & Spa Wall Street threw him off his game when it cut off his morning supply of juice, yogurt, and coffee.



The lawyer also asked for $5,000 in damages, in part because The Setai canceled his membership after he sent an email complaining about his breakfast problem, the Daily News.

“WHAT THE F— IS GOING ON? How would you like to explain there has been no yogurt for two (2) weeks and now no cereal. When does the coffee run out?” the email reportedly stated.

A Manhattan Supreme Court justice dismissed the case without a written order and ordered Katz to pay $440 to the spa’s lawyers, the Daily News reported.

Katz did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday.

