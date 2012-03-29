A Man With Explosives Was Arrested Trying To Board A Plane In Philadelphia

Photo: shyb

Police in Philadelphia arrested a 29-year-old man this morning who attempted to board a plane to San Francisco while carrying explosives in his carry-on bag.ABC 6 in Philadelphia reports the passenger was carrying a plastic bottle filled with pyrotechnic powder and three M-80 fireworks.



Sources told ABC that a federal background check showed no terrorism connections to the man, who told authorities he had “fooled around” with the materials, and simply forgot they were there.

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

The arrest closed a single gate for about 20 minutes and the explosives were taken to the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad range for inspection.Pyrotechnic powder, or flash powder, is used in theatrical pyrotechnics and fireworks. It’s also the stuff used in old time photography flashes, and military stun grenades.

Some types of flash powder can be very sensitive to friction and static electricity making it very dangerous to handle and not something you want stashed anywhere on a 767

Pyrotechnic Powder

Photo: Mushroom Pyro

.Commercially sold M-80s have about 40 grams of flash powder sealed inside a cardboard tube with a wick. Possessing a pyrotechnic device containing more that 50 grams of powder is illegal in the U.S. without a licence.

