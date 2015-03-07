A man was spotted at Harvard soliciting donations for ISIS

An unidentified man was seen soliciting donations from Harvard students for an ISIS-related charity on Tuesday, according to the Boston Globe.

The man, who appeared to be in his late 20’s or 30’s, identified himself as a Harvard student, but does not appear to be affiliated with the school in any way, WFXT-TV reported Friday.

Officials at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government reportedly notified students of the man’s actions on Thursday, sending out an email reassuring the community that the man did not seem to be a threat.

“At this time there does not appear to be a threat to the community, but we felt that it was important to notify members of our community,” the email stated. “We have also notified the Harvard University Police Department.”

The man has not been seen on campus since he was first spotted, according to the email.

We have reached out to the Harvard Kennedy School for comment and will update if we hear back.

