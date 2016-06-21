A man tried to kill Donald Trump during a rally in Las Vegas

A 19-year-old man has been arrested at a Donald Trump rally in Las Vegas after allegedly trying to steal a police officer’s gun so he could kill the Republican candidate.
The man, Michael Steven Sandford, has been charged with an act of violence on restricted grounds.
According to a complaint filed in US District Court in Nevada, Sandford “revealed that he made a conscious effort to come to Las Vegas to kill Trump”.
The attacker said he thought he’d manage to fire a few rounds and knew he may be killed by police during his attempts.
He also admitted to having back up plans for a later rally should his plan fall through.
Not much else is known of Sandford so far, except that he was carrying a British driver’s license.
More to come.
