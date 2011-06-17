A Man On A Scooter Attacked The Wife Of A Pirates Player During A Traffic Dispute

Photo: AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say a man attacked the wife of Pirates catcher Chris Snyder in a traffic dispute while Snyder sat in the car, unable to get out because he’d had back surgery.Investigators say Carla Snyder and the scooter-riding man, Subhash Arjanbhi Modhwadia, nearly collided Wednesday. The 44-year-old Modhwadia followed her to a gas station, kicked the vehicle and swung at Carla Snyder. Authorities say he ripped a mirror off the car.



A passer-by and an off-duty police officer subdued him. Police say Modhwadia bit the bystander and threw punches with keys between his fingers.

Police say the Snyders’ two children were in the car.

Modhwadia is being held on $25,000 bail.

A Pirates spokesman tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the team is thankful bystanders stepped in to keep the family from harm.

