A Man Named Michael Jackson And Woman Named Elizabeth Taylor Arrested On Same Night In Same Town

Legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor and the late pop star Michael Jackson spent lifetimes in the news.



But Michael Raven Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor of Houston, Texas, garnered some local press Monday night after the pair were arrested, separately, in the same town on the same night.

And they share full names with famous people.

That is all.

According to BuzzFeed:

Michael Raven Jackson, 44, is charged with felony theft because he’s a third time offender. Court documents state on January 24, Jackson stole toiletries and other items from the CVS at 3811 Old Spanish Trail on the south side of Houston by concealing the items in his pants.

Elizabeth Taylor, 53, of Houston, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Court documents state that Taylor was found in possession of more than one gram, but less than four grams, of cocaine on Monday.

