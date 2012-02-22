A Man Just Put A Gun Rack In His Chevy Volt To Prove Newt Gingrich Wrong

Over the weekend, Newt Gingrich declared that you “can’t put a gun rack in a Chevy Volt,” according to USA Today.
Turns out, he was pretty wrong.
A video posted over on Motoramic shows that the Volt can definitely accommodate a gun rack for your next eco-friendly hunting adventure.
Check it out below (YouTube via Motoramic):
