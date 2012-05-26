A Man Just Attempted To Enter The Cockpit Of An American Airlines Flight

Photo: Flickr/randomduck

According to Breaking News, a man just tried to gain access to the cockpit of an American Airlines flight 320 from Montego Bay, Jamaica bound for Miami.Two passengers restrained him and the man has been arrested.



According to @WSVN, the incident occurred while the plane was taxiing to the gate in Miami.

Now @WSVN is reporting that the man has been taken to a Homeland Security Office by Immigration and Customs officers. The FBI will be leading the investigation.

