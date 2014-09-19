A Man Is Using The App Whisper To Document His Standoff With Police

A man in Grand Prairie, Texas, is using the anonymous sharing app Whisper to document a standoff he’s having with police, according to Whisper editor in chief Neetzan Zimmerman.

Grand Prairie police are in a standoff with the man who may be armed, according to NBC. Police have had a maroon SUV surrounded by armoured police vehicles since around 1 PM CDT, and the man inside has been using the app Whisper to post things like “I have 50 cops around me.”

You can see the scene on NBC:

The standoff reportedly started as a traffic stop that turned into a chase, though police have not said why officers tried to stop the man initially. Several streets are reportedly closed due to the standoff.

Zimmerman confirmed on Twitter that Whisper has been in contact with the individual, that the photos are original, and that Whisper would alert the authorities that the man was posting on Whisper.

He also said that Whisper would not be suspending his account.

@mikederismith he is replying to users who are urging him to surrender. keeping account open might help prevent tragedy.

— Neetzan Zimmerman (@neetzan) September 18, 2014

Here are some of his posts:



