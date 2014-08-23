A Man Is Missing After A Steel Factory Fire In Seymour, Victoria

Photo: Getty

Victorian police are at the site of steel factory fire in Seymour overnight.

Emergency services were called to the property at 2.15am this morning to find the factory on fire.

A man residing at the factory remains unaccounted for. A search will be conducted when the area has been declared safe.

Police say they don’t know whether the man was in the factory at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.