Sheriff's Office Confirms There Is No Hostage Situation At Houston Hospital

Update: Authorities have clarified that this is not a hostage situation.

On Saturday evening, it was reported that two people had been taken hostage at a hospital about 30 miles northwest of Houston.

However, authorities later clarified that there was no hostage situation at the Tomball Regional Medical Center, stating, “A man is distraught about his son’s medical condition and is currently with him inside the hospital room in the critical care unit. He refuses to comply with police’s commands.”

Officials did not confirm if the man was armed.

A supervisor at the county’s emergency dispatch center said the situation was in the critical care unit and began around 7 p.m local time, the AP reported.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office deployed a High Risk Operation Unit to the scene.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement:

CLARIFICATION: Situation at Tomball Regional Med Center 9:13 p.m.: Latest information is that this is NOT a hostage situation. A man is distraught about his son’s medical condition and is currently with him inside the hospital room in the critical care unit. It is still unknown whether he’s armed or not. Evacuation is limited to areas adjacent to the room, not the entire hospital. The HCSO’s HROU has now taken control of the scene. Additional information will be provided by the HCSO’s PIO at the hospital as it becomes available. Please continue to check our website and Twitter feed for updates. 8:13 p.m: Preliminary information indicates the man is the father of a patient and is distraught. The HCSO’s High Risk Operation Unit has been deployed to the Tomball Regional Medical Center at 605 Holderrieth Blvd in Tomball, TX. At this time preliminary information is that a man is holding at least two people hostage inside the hospital. It is unknown at this time whether he is armed. On-call PIO Lt. Ambriz is headed to the scene. As soon as he gathers additional information we will send it out. Please check our website, www.harriscountyso.org regularly as well as our social media sites for updates.

