This Man Just Walked A Tight Rope Across The Grand Canyon With No Safety Net For 22 Minutes And Survived

Nik Wallenda / Discovery Channel

UPDATE: He made it! After nearly 23 minutes, Nik Wallenda is the first human to ever cross the Grand Canyon on a wire.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda has a wife, three children, and he’s been training for one moment his entire life: to tightrope walk across the Grand Canyon without any safety net or harness. Making it across means life, falling means death.

Wallenda’s grandfather died before viewers’ eyes on live television trying to do a similar, harness-free walk.

“Thank you Jesus,” Wallenda kept repeating with each step. “You’re my king, you’re my protector, you’re my shield, you’re my strength, you’re my lord.” He battled high winds and balanced with a 45 pound bar on the 2-inch wire. He reached the half-way point on the wire at the 11:30 minute mark.

The walk took more than 20 minutes in wind ranging from a safe 18 miles per hour to a more treacherous 30 miles per hour. Wallenda knelt twice to wait out the stronger wind.

Here’s his bio on Discovery’s website:

Nik Wallenda is known as ‘The King of the High Wire.’ He is the seventh generation of the legendary Great Wallendas and began walking the wire at age 4. He and his family have performed some of the most famous stunts in the world, but no one else has ever dared to take on the Grand Canyon.

It’s was aired on the Discovery Channel this evening on a live feed.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.