A Man In Vietnam Actually Opened The Emergency Exit Door On A Plane To Escape A Screaming Baby

On the list of the most annoying things in the world, being trapped in an aeroplane near a screaming, crying, child has to be near the top for parents and nearby passengers alike.One woman in Vietnam realised that her child was quite unruly and asked for help to leave the plane quickly once it landed. Her seatmate was more than happy to oblige.



According to a report from the AP, Vietnamese man Le Van Thuan opened the emergency exit of the plane to help expedite the mother and child’s exit from the plane.

It is not clear if he opened it to help the family or to speed up his own escape from the nearby child.

Either way, Ho Chi Minh City Airport reported that the plan did not come to fruition as nobody used the slide of the plane to deboard.

Le Van Thuan will be fined $950 for his attempt at assistance and it will cost about $10,000 to refit the plane’s slide.

