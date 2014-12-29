A Man Has Survived A 30M Plunge In His Car Off A Sydney Cliff

This site of the crash at Clovelly. Photo: Twitter @NSWambulance

Emergency services have rescued a man who survived a car crash over a 30m cliff in the Sydney beachside suburb of Clovelly this morning.

Police say they received reports of the car going over the cliff at Ocean Street, Clovelly around 7.30am. Police Rescue found the car on its roof on a rock platform at the bottom of the cliff, just metres from the ocean.

The driver, a man, was out of the car and was assessed by NSW Ambulance Paramedics then winched off the rocks by NSW Ambulance helicopter once stabilised. He initially appears to have escaped serious injury.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

@NSWAmbulance @nswpolice @FRNSW working together to rescue and treat a patient at Clovelly this morning pic.twitter.com/XzWmXqqx9F — NSW Ambulance (@NSWAmbulance) December 28, 2014

Clovelly cliff rescue. Man found 30m down after driving car off cliff @9NewsSyd; pic.twitter.com/kvfic3UC0P — Renae Henry (@renaehenry9) December 28, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.