A Man Has Reportedly Been Shot By Police In A Brisbane Siege

A man involved in a siege at Inala, south of Brisbane, has reportedly been shot by police.

His condition is currently unknown but it has been reported he was being treated by paramedics.

Guns are drawn at an emergency situation in Inala @9NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/HMzpuzR4hc — Jess Millward (@JessMillward9) September 29, 2014

Just before midday, police attended an address in Gannet Street to conduct an enquiry on an unrelated matter.

As police approached the address, a man in a vehicle outside the premises presented a firearm.

Officers declared the situation an emergency just after 12pm local time, cordoning off surrounding streets.

Specialist officers attempted to negotiate with the man over the phone.

They drove a heavily armed BearCat vehicle behind a carport, officers could be seen using it as a shield.

Armed officers are now on roof of SERT vehicle. Guns pointed at car. Siege entering 3rd hour @9NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/S29yPMqqjw — Jess Millward (@JessMillward9) September 29, 2014

Police said there was nothing to suggest the incident was terrorism related.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.