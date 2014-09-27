A Man Has Managed To Slip Through Security At Sydney Airport

Alex Heber
Photo: Getty / File

A security breach which forced Qantas passengers to be evacuated and re-screened at Sydney Airport today was caused by a man who was playing on his iPad and not watching where he was going.

The Australian reports the man by-passed security screening in domestic terminal three by walking the wrong way through the exit today.

Qantas says he wasn’t watching where he was going.

Luckily, security spotted the man walk through on CCTV cameras and have been trying to locate him.

All Qantas passengers had to be re-screened as a precaution, however the airline said this should cause too much of a delay.

