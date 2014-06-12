A Man Has Died On Glencore's CSA Copper Mine In New South Wales

A 26-year-old man has been killed in a mining accident at Glencore’s CSA mine in Cobar New South Wales overnight.

At about 11.15pm on Wednesday emergency services were called after reports a man was injured while working at the copper mine.

He was attempting to remove debris from a pipe when he became trapped. The miner was rescued by co-workers a short time later but ambulance officers could not resuscitate him.

Production was immediately suspended at the facility. A Glencore spokesperson said the company has notified the man’s family and is cooperating with police and other authorities investigating the incident, including mining investigators and Work Cover.

“Our primary concern is for the safety and welfare of our people, and we are offering counselling and support services on site,” the spokesperson said.

It is the second death at the western NSW mine in less than 18 months. In March 2013, a 41-year-old Ballina man suffered fatal head injuries whilst working underground.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

