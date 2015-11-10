A man has died and another is seriously injured after racing a shopping trolley down a Sydney street

One man is dead and another seriously injured after a shopping trolley they were riding in collided with a car in Sydney overnight.

Police say the pair, both aged 28 and originally from Sweden, were walking home when they found a shopping trolley, and began riding it down Coogee Bay Road in Randwick just after midnight. The trolley collided with a car at the intersection of Judge Street and both men were thrown onto the road.

One suffered critical head injuries and died at the scene. The other man was helped by the driver and a passing cyclist and taken to to Prince of Wales Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The 45-year-old driver from South Coogee was taken to hospital for mandatory testing. Police say he was travelling at around the 60kmh speed limit at the time of the accident.

Police believe the two men were “mucking around” before the crash and the driver was not to blame.

