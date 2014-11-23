A Man Has Died After Rescuing A 5-Year-Old Girl From A Country Dam

Chifley Dam/ BathurstNSW.com

A man has died after his kayak capsized on a dam in central western NSW yesterday.

The 36-year-old was kayaking on Chifley Dam, just outside Bathurst, around 7.30pm and also had a 5-year-old girl in the boat with him. Neither of them were wearing lifejackets when it capsized.

The man was able to save the girl by putting her into another kayak, but then went under the water himself.

Emergency services responded and the man’s body was recovered by police just before 9pm.

Police are investigating and will prepare a brief for the Coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Located 200 kilometres inland of Sydney, locals frequent Chifley Dam and other smaller rivers and dams in the summer as an alternative to the beach. Temperatures in the area are expected to reach 38 degrees this weekend.

