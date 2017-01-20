A man has been killed by a crocodile in northern Australia

The saltwater crocodile is the world’s largest reptile, and one of Australia’s deadliest animals. Photo: Ian Waldie/ Getty Images.

A 47-year-old man has been killed by a crocodile in Australia’s Northern Territory.

He was attacked by the animal at Cahill’s Crossing on the East Alligator River in West Arnhem Land. The body was recovered by police last night.

Two women and the man were attempting to cross the river when the incident occurred.

“The two females made it across, however the male was reported missing a short time later,” superintendent Warren Jackson said.

“Members from Gunblanya and Jabiru Police assisted by East Alligator Rangers conducted extensive searches in and around the area. The body was located 2km downstream in close proximately to a 3.3metre crocodile.

“The man’s body has been transported to Darwin in order to determine the cause of death.”

The crocodile was destroyed at the scene.

The crossing is a tourist attraction in Oenpelli, on the border between the Northern Territory and Queensland, 75 kilometres east of Kakadu.

It is a notorious river crossing, known for being plagued with crocodiles and its fast-flowing river.

Unsuspecting tourists have had their vehicles washed off the crossing into the croc-infested waters.

Other have witness swarms of crocs making their way over the landing at low tide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.