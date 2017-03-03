A man has been charged with the murder of 3 people who died in a Melbourne factory fire

Photo: Daniel Munoz/ Getty Images.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of three people who died in a factory fire in Footscray, Melbourne on Wednesday.

He is also charged with arson, and three counts of arson causing death.

The blaze broke out just before midnight on Wednesday and was being treated as suspicious by investigators.

The man was arrested by police in Swanston Street in the CBD yesterday afternoon.

He appeared at an out of session’s court hearing and was remanded to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later today.

