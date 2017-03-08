A man has been charged with impersonating a doctor in Australian hospitals for more than a decade

iStock

Shyam Acharya worked in the New South Wales health system for 11 years under a false identity.

Police allege Acharya took the identity of a man in India before moving to Australia.

Here, he registered with the Medical Board of NSW in 2003, and went on to work at hospitals in Manly, Wyong, Hornsby and Gosford.

He remained working as a doctor undetected until May 2014. It wasn’t until November 2016 that the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency began investigating him.

The agency went on to notify NSW Health, which launched its own investigation. Since then, police have been unable to find Acharya.

According to NSW Health, Acharya was a junior doctor who was required to work under the supervision of others.

His case was mentioned in court on Monday, however he did not appear. The matter is due to return to court in early April.

If he is convicted of pretending to be a registered medical professional, he faces a fine of up to $30,000.

Surprisingly, despite the lack of accreditation, The Medical Council of NSW and the Health Care Complaints Commission never received complaints about Acharya’s work.

The Sydney Morning Herald has more.

