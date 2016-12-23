A man has been charged over Perth's Claremont killings

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

There’s been a major breakthrough in Perth’s Claremont serial killer case, Australia’s longest-running and most expensive police investigation.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with murdering two women in the 1990s and with attacking two other young women.

The man was arrested by police officers from the Tactical Response Group at his home in the suburb of Kewdale yesterday.

Sarah Spiers, 18, Jane Rimmer, 23, and Ciara Glennon, 27, disappeared from the affluent Perth suburb of Claremont between January 1996 and March 1997.

The bodies of Rimmer and Glennon were recovered but there has been no trace of Spiers.

They all had connections to Claremont night spots including Club Bay View.

Police Commissioner Karl O’Callaghan announced a “significant breakthrough” in the investigation, codenamed Macro.

“This has already been the biggest and most complex police investigation in WA history,” he said.

“Hundreds of police officers have worked on this case over the past 20 years. The commitment of the WA Police and its officers has never wavered. We never give up.

“These crimes shocked the West Australian public and police understand the high level of media and community interest.

“However, now that a person has been charged I want to take the opportunity to reiterate the need to respect the judicial process.”

The 48-year-old man has been charged with murdering Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon and attacks on a 17-year-old in Claremont in 1995 and an 18-year-old in Huntingdale in 1988.

Police allege the man abducted Ms Rimmer in the early hours of June 9, 1996, after she’d had a night out with friends in Claremont. Her body was discovered on August 3.

They also allege he abducted Ms Glennon on Friday, March 14, 1997, after she also had a night out in Claremont.

Ms Glennon’s body was discovered in bushland on April 3, 1997.

The man has also been charged with abducting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of February 12, 1995, as she walked through Rowe Park on Gugeri Street in Claremont.

It will be alleged she was forced into a vehicle which was then driven to Karrakatta Cemetery where she was sexually assaulted.

The Special Crime Squad has also charged the man over a break-in and indecent assault at a house in Huntingdale on February 15, 1988.

Police allege he entered the bedroom of an 18-year-old woman and attacked her as she slept. He fled after she struggled.

The man is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court later today.

