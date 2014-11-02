A Man Has Been Charged After The Police Chase Around Sydney Yesterday

Photo: Sydneyblogchic/ Twitter

The man taken into custody following a police pursuit that circumnavigated Sydney yesterday has now been charged with wound with intent, sexual assault and police pursuit.

The 33-year-old fled the scene, where a woman had been stabbed multiple time, after police wanted to speak with him in relation to the incident.

The man then led police on an hour-long police chase which ended in Surry Hills yesterday morning.

The woman was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

The man was refused bail and will appear before Parramatta Local Court today.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.