A Man Has Been Charged Over The Rozelle Shop Fire Which Killed Three People

A 44-year-old Greenacre man has been charged with three counts of murder after a Rozelle shop blaze earlier this month killed three people including a 12 month old child.

Strike force detectives arrested the convenience shop owner, Adeel Khan, at about 8.30am this morning in Camperdown, Fairfax media reported.

The shop owner was also injured in the blaze and remains in hospital.

The deadly fire claimed the lives of a 31-year-old Bianka O’Brien, and her son, Jude, along with 27-year-old Chris Noble. They all lived above the shop.

The fire erupted at the Darling St shop in the early hours of Thursday September 4, police treated it as suspicious.

