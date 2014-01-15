A Man Has Been Arrested For Court Side Betting At The Australian Open

Getty/Robert Prezioso

Police have arrested a man from the United Kingdom who was allegedly taking court side bets at the Australian open tennis event.

According to a Fairfax Media report the 22-year-old man was allegedly taking wagers on point outcomes during a match.

He was charged with one count of engaging in a conduct that would corrupt a betting outcome, and bailed to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

