A guy from Atlanta just got an entire flight to himself

Twitter/WSB-TV Steven Schneider was the lone traveller on Delta flight 2426.

An Atlanta man just lived every air traveller’s ultimate dream: He was the only passenger on board.

Steven Schneider had a ticket for Delta Airlines flight 2426 from from New Orleans to Atlanta, but found the gate deserted when he arrived, WSB-TV reports.

“I was so nervous,” Schneider told the station. “I couldn’t believe it. I felt like I missed my flight!”

But it turned out that, due to delays, all of the other passengers had switched to different flights. Delta tried to contact Schneider to see if he was interested in switching, but they had the wrong number.

That’s how Schneider got the entire 160-seat aeroplane to himself. No snoring, no crying, no crawling over the guy in the aisle seat to get to the bathroom.

“At first I felt really bad, because I didn’t want the plane to only make the trip because of me,” Schneider told WSB-TV. “But after talking to a flight attendant at the gate, she said the plane needed to go back to Atlanta anyway.”

He even snapped a selfie with a flight attendant:

Atlanta man boards flight, discovers ‘I am the only person on this plane’: https://t.co/QK56POnJoz pic.twitter.com/1MEpMi3oMd

— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 23, 2016

Delta later provided a statement to WSB-TV, saying: “We’re glad this customer enjoyed a somewhat rare solo experience.”

