A man was shot dead during filming of a hip hop music video in Brisbane

A man has died in a Brisbane hotel from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest while filming a music video clip.

The man, in his 20s, was an actor starring in the clip for Sydney hip hop band Bliss n Eso, being made at the popular live music venue the Brooklyn Standard in Eagle Lane.

The incident happened at about 1.55pm local time (2.55pm AEDT).

Queensland police detective inspector Tom Armitt said the actors were using several firearms during one scene and officers are currently conducting a criminal investigation.

“As a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors received wounds to the chest and subsequently died from the injuries,” he said.

Armitt said several firearms were discharged during the scene by several actors.

“I can’t tell you whether they were live or real firearms. I can’t tell you the type of ammunition being used,” he said.

No other actors or people present were injured. The hotel was closed at the time for filming.

The film crew were performing CPR on the deceased until police and then paramedics arrived.

Brisbane City sudden death – DI Tom Armitt says during filming of a music video an actor was shot in the chest. — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) January 23, 2017

Bliss n Eso’s management said issued a statement saying the band was not on the set when the incident occurred.

They would not comment further other than to say they were working with police, along with the production crew.

The Brooklyn Standard issued a statement on Facebook saying the site was being rented outside of opening hours and it will be closed tonight as the police investigation continues.

“We would like everyone to know that none of our staff were involved in the incident and everyone is safe, and we are doing everything we can to help the police investigation at this time,” the hotel said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the individual involved.”

Queensland Workplace Health & Safety is investigating with the police.

The Hollywood film Pacific Rim: Uprising was being filmed nearby in the Eagle Street precinct over the weekend, leading to incorrect reports that the blockbuster was involved, but work had already wrapped up when the shooting incident occurred.

Bliss n Eso’s new album, Off The Grid, is due to be released in March. The group begins a sold out national tour in a fortnight.

Bliss n Eso’s January 4 Facebook call out for actors for the new clip.

Earlier this month, the band advertised for people to star in its latest music clip for the track “Friend Like You (feat. Lee Fields)”.

The characters included an “Asian male 11-16 years old” in the lead role, Asian parents or grandparents, “older males, mixed ethnic backgrounds, aged 40+ with a tough, serious, gangster look”, a “white male businessman, aged late 30s”, an exotic dancer, taxi driver, a homeless man, a “single mum aged in her late 20s–30s” as a convenience store worker, and a “white male drug dealer, aged in his 30s”.

“Whether you’re an aspiring actor looking for on set experience, or you just love being in front of the camera, this is for you!” the ad on the band’s website said.

Queensland “boutique production house” The Dreamers was credited as being responsible for the upcoming clip.

The company has produced or co-produced several Bliss n Eso’s clips, including Dopamine.

