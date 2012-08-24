A Man Convicted Of Sex Crimes Involving A 13-Year-Old Wants To Go Back To Law School

Aaron Munter

Photo: Marion County Records via Willamette Week

An Oregon man convicted of a child sex crime wants to finish his last semester of law school, Willamette Week reports.Aaron Leonard Munter, a former National Merit Scholar, was convicted of showing child porn to a 13-year-old autistic child at a computer camp he was volunteering at in the summer of 2008.



Munter was also enrolled at Lewis & Clark Law School at the time, where he ranked second in his class and edited the school’s law review, Willamette Week reported.

After the incident with the autistic child, Munter was sentenced to six months for child sex abuse and one count of luring a minor. After he was freed, he managed to get a job as chief operating officer at VisualsSpeak, a branding firm.

However, even though he has served his time, Stephen Gillers, who teaches legal ethics at New York University School of Law hinted that he shouldn’t be able to finish up his degree.

“We especially expect law students and lawyers to behave lawfully,” Gillers told Willamette Week in an email.

