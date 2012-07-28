Police: Maryland Man Calling Himself 'A Joker' Threatened To Shoot Up Workplace After Getting Fired

Neil Prescott’s alleged arsenal

Photo: PGPDNews

Police in Maryland have arrested suspect who referred to himself as “a joker” and threatened to shoot up his workplace, investigators said Friday.An official with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that Neil Prescott of Crofton, Md., phoned in the threat to software and mailroom supplier Pitney Bowes near Washington, D.C.



Investigators say a search of Prescott’s home turned up more than 20 guns, including assault rifles and handguns, and more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is unfolding.

Though the suspect referred to himself as “a joker” when he called in the threat, the official said there is no other known connection to a deadly shooting last week at a Colorado movie theatre during the latest Batman movie.

Investigators believe Prescott, who was arrested Thursday night, had lost his job with the company and was disgruntled. They say he called in the threat earlier this week.

Pitney Bowes Inc. spokeswoman Carol Wallace said in an emailed statement that Prescott was an employee of a subcontractor to the company and had not been on any Pitney Bowes property in more than four months.

Prescott was being held Friday at Anne Arundel Medical centre in Annapolis, where he was undergoing a psychological evaluation. Crofton is located between D.C. and Annapolis, Md.

