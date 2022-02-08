Prosecutors allege a North Carolina man attacked the Capitol after being released on bail for attempted murder

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Authorities arrested a North Carolina man on Tuesday in connection to the Capitol riots in January 2021.

Investigators allege Jason Beddingfield, 21, attacked police officers outside of the Capitol.

Beddingfield had previously been charged with attempted murder and was out on bail during the riots.

The FBI arrested a North Carolina man it alleges attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, who was out on bail for attempted murder during the riots.

Matthew Jason Beddingfield, 21, was arrested on Tuesday. His charges include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

According to court records, investigators identified Beddingfield through a HuffPost article from March 2021 about the “Sedition Hunters,” an online group working to identify those involved in the Capitol riots of January 2021, who matched a photo of Beddingfield at the Capitol with a mugshot from his arrest in 2019.

In December 2019, North Carolina authorities arrested Beddingfield and charged him with first-degree murder, alleging he shot a teenager in the head outside of a Walmart. Though he was initially held in jail on a $1 million bond, he later posted it after it was lowered to $100,000.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of “assault with a deadly weapon” and was placed on probation in August 2021, never facing prison time.

Court filings allege Beddingfield’s father lied to HuffPost in March 2021 when he told the outlet that “his son wasn’t at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and that indeed Matthew had never been there before at all.” Despite his assertion, investigators found that Beddingfield’s father had previously posted images of the two together protesting in Washington, DC, in November 2020 on Facebook.

Investigators also discovered Beddingfield’s father posted images to Facebook at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, captioning them: “We are here to take this country back from those commie bastards.”

While outside of the Capitol, prosecutors allege Beddingfield hopped over police barricades and physically attacked officers who were trying to quell the large-scale riots. Security footage from inside the Capitol appears to show Beddingfield wandering through hallways and rooms and nabbing water bottles before leaving. Investigators allege he spent “approximately thirty minutes” inside of the Capitol and “over two hours on restricted Capitol grounds.”

Beddingfield is one of at least 769 people who have been charged in connection to the Capitol siege on January 6, 2021. Less than a third of those charged — approximately 202 in total — have pleaded guilty.