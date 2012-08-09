A Male Banker Describes A Typical Female Banker In NYC — And Why He Won't Date One

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

These Wall Street dating debates get pretty heated on Wall Street Oasis, we must say.Earlier this week we brought you a well researched ranking from a Wall Street woman just trying to find her Wall Street man. Of all the guys in the industry, she determined, traders are the best.



Her words definitely caused quite a stir. And that is why WSO user King Kong, an investment banker and self proclaimed “Life and Dating Coach” (it’s a hobby — he works mostly with fellow Asian investment bankers), wrote his own post as a response.

In it, he described a typical Wall Street girl (from his post):

1. Predominately most banker chicks that I have been has been Asians and Eastern Europeans who came to US for school and got recruited into doing FO roles at various financial institutions including investment banks, consulting at McKinsey, or Corporate Strategy at Avon/ Tiffany and so forth.

2. Most banker chicks I have met are hardcore nerds. They went to the best high schools in their respective countries. They are top 10% of their class. If they were here for their MBA, they went to top notch undergraduates either in the US or in their home countries. I haven’t forgotten about American born Chinese (ABC). All of these banker chicks went to Ivy League.

3. They are currently in age between 22-29 with a six figures taxable income (at least $100,000 base plus bonus).

4. They are extremely delusional: they think that their Ivy League education combined with their high paying job place them in a different level in the dating scene. I have met a girl at Goldman Sachs who works in their Quant group. She always wears Chanel, head to toe for every networking events and always give off condescending attitude.

Obviously, he’s not impressed. Perhaps because these are the things he hears from these typical Wall Street women:

1. “I want to date someone at my level. My current boyfriend is only an Analyst at a BB. I need to at least date someone who is at the VP level.” This actually happened to one of my best friends.

2. “Do I look like a handout? I am independent woman and I expect men to pay for dates and I also want someone who can take care of me, if I choose to be a full-time housewife.” This is one of the most common lines that I have heard. I am always confused what does this actually mean. Do you want to be a full time housewife or not? How can you claim to be independent while expecting men to pay? No, I am not kidding.

3. “I like my current boyfriend but I am not attracted to him. I have been seeing a few other men on the side whom I find pretty attractive and excited to be with.” I knew a couple of banker chicks in NYC, who are doing exactly this. They feel that their current boyfriends are beta-males (good providers) while they look for fun with alpha-males.

Note: The newest member of King Kong’s family is a four month old Pomeranian.

That said: Business Insider refuses to call a winner in this debate.

