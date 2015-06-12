Malaysia Airlines plane in emergency landing at Melbourne Airport after engine fire

A Malaysia Airlines passenger plane in Perth, Western Australia. Photo: Getty Images

A Malaysia Airlines passenger plane bound for Kuala Lumpur turned back to Melbourne Airport shortly after take-off after reports an engine fire broke out.

Flight MH 148 had been circling Melbourne airspace for the last 45 minutes before touching down a short time ago.

Real-time aircraft tracker FlightRadar reports there was a fire in the aircraft’s starboard engine.

In a statement, Melbourne’s Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) said the fire was out and the aircraft had dumped fuel before making the emergency landing.

Emergency crews were called to the airport around 2:20pm.

“The plane landed safely,” an Airservices Australia spokesperson said. “The fire trucks were in attendance but were not needed.”

Melbourne Airport said operations were continuing as normal following the incident.

Malaysian Airlines has issued a statement saying that the plane had 300 passengers on-board, who disembarked safetly.

“Preliminary inspection reveals no physical evidence of fire externally, and further assessment is underway,” the statement said.

Here’s a screenshot from FlightAware of the plane’s flight path:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.