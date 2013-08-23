Makeup Company Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad Pretending To Be A Mistress Mocking An Ugly Wife

A full-page ad appeared in China’s Southern Metro Daily in which a mistress tells her boyfriend’s ex-wife that she isn’t pretty enough to win back her man.

When word got out that the ad was part of a viral marketing campaign for a makeup company, the name of which hasn’t been released, everyone from Weibo users to law officers have been slamming the marketing tactic for being amoral.

According to Xinhua:

In the ad which featured in the Southern Metropolis Daily of about 40 Chinese characters, the mistress-turned-wife of a man who convinced her lover to divorce his first wife urged the man’s now-ex to give up on winning him back, saying “a good man only belongs to a woman who can make herself beautiful” and declared her wish that “there won’t be any mistresses in the world.”

But since none of the Chinese publications are publishing the name of the cosmetics company, the brand has yet to receive international backlash. The newspaper reportedly canceled the brand’s ad campaign.

Here’s an image of the ad that has been making its rounds on Weibo:

